Aleah Finnegan joins PH double gold winners in Hanoi SEAG

HANOI – Aleah Finnegan captured her second gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games artistic gymnastics by topping the women’s vault at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace on Sunday.

Finnegan scored an average of 13.133 in the two vaults, enough to win her first individual gold in her SEA Games debut. Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu of Vietnam, the last competitors, could only score 13.033 for second place.

Finnegan was part of the squad of Pinays that topped the team event on Saturday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

