    Aleah Finnegan joins PH double gold winners in Hanoi SEAG

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Aleah Finnegan comes up with another gold medal performance.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI – Aleah Finnegan captured her second gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games artistic gymnastics by topping the women’s vault at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace on Sunday.

    Finnegan scored an average of 13.133 in the two vaults, enough to win her first individual gold in her SEA Games debut. Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu of Vietnam, the last competitors, could only score 13.033 for second place.

    See Double delight for Philippines as Caloy Yulo delivers anew

    Finnegan was part of the squad of Pinays that topped the team event on Saturday.

    Aleah Finnegan

