Afril Bernardino posts double-double as Gilas Women rip Thailand

HANOI – Afril Bernandino had 20 points and 16 rebounds as Gilas Pilipinas Women scored a 97-81 win over Thailand on Wednesday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games basketball tournament at the Tranh Tinh Gymnasium.

Bernardino spearheaded Gilas in the pullaway in the second quarter as the Filipinas took a 2-0 win-loss record with victories against the medalists from 2019 including silver winner Thailand.

Gilas beat bronze medalist Indonesia at the start of the tournament.

Coach Pat Aquino lauded the effort of the entire team, who had 11 players scoring in the match.

Stephanie Berberabe had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Trina Guytingco tallied 10 points. Gabi Bade, Clare Castro, and Chack Cabinbin each had nine points, with Castro also grabbing six rebounds in the contest.

Gilas converted four straight triples from Berberabe, Cabinbin, Janine Pontejos, and Bade turned a 27-25 lead into a 39-27 advantage. Gilas led by as many as 25 points in the contest.

“Afril is Afril. Nandiyan lagi ’yan. But the others were exceptional. Those who contributed like sila Trina, sila Gabi, sila Stephanie Berberabe, sila Chack, si Khate Castillo, Andrea Tongco who hit two three-pointers. We are just happy na it’s just one person. It’s everybody contributing, said Aquino.

Gilas Women face Vietnam on Thursday, aiming to move closer to the gold and defending the title in the round-robin tournament.

The scores:

Philippines 97 – Bernardino 20, Berberabe 10, Guytingco 10, Bade 9, Cabinbin 9, Castro 9, Castillo 7, Pontejos 7, Tongco 7, Fajardo 6, Surada 3, Clarin 0.

Thailand 81 – Thunchanok 14, Thidaporn 13, Sriharaksa 13, Warunee 12, Juthamas 11, Rattiyakorn 8, Amphawa 5, Rujiwan 2, Pimchosita 2, Penphan 1, Atchara 0, Kanokwan 0.

Quarterscores: 22-16; 57-40; 80-59; 97-81.

