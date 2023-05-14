Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, May 14
    Gilas Women boost bid to salvage silver with victory over Thailand

    by Luisa Morales
    1 Hour ago
    Afril Bernardino
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas Women strengthened their bid for the silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with an 82-70 win over Thailand at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

    With Indonesia already clinching the gold in the biennial meet, the Filipinas are now focused on salvaging second place and trumped the Thais to improve to 4-1.

    Afril Bernardino paced the Gilas women with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

    Gilas women will engage in a virtual battle for silver against Malaysia on Monday.

      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

