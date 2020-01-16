PSC keeps no-outdoor-training policy for athletes after Taal eruption

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is urging National Sports Associations (NSAs) to look for alternative venues where their athletes can train especially those which were affected by the eruption of Taal volcano.

The government sports agency made the directive Thursday as it continues to implement the directive of no-outdoor training and physical activities for all national athletes to ensure their safety.

“We have been coordinating with the NSAs to look for training alternatives. But then, PSC would always work on the safe side. We will be very prudent and vigilant on the health of the athletes.” said Senior Executive Assistant Marc Edward Velasco.

“We cannot risk the health of our national athletes even after the ash fall from Taal’s eruption has lessened. We try to see for another two days if we can resume the outdoor training,” added Velasco.

Heavily affected by the recent Taal eruption are the windsurfing and skateboard athletes, both based in Batangas.

The Philippine windsurfers are training and staying in Mabini, Batangas which has been put under Alert Level 4 since Sunday.

“We also know that we cannot keep our training hanging for days, so we are now considering some alternatives like moving to Subic Bay Zambales or somewhere in Northern Luzon.” shared Philippine Windsurfing Association, Inc. President Manny Cabili.

National skateboard athlete Mak Feliciano called on his co-athletes after the Taal eruption covered the newly-constructed 3-hectare skate park in Tagaytay City with a thick layer of ashes, leaving the venue used for the 30th Southeast Asian Games unusable for training or competition.

“Nakakalungkot po kasi ang daming naapektuhan, kasama na nga po ung skate park.” said the 22-year-old Feliciano who is now training in Hong Kong.

Feliciano assures that as soon as he gets back in the country, he will help clean the skate park,

“Sa ngayon po nagpapatulong kami sa mga kapwa namin skaters na linisin ung skate park.” he explained.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) however, warned that a hazardous eruption remains, forcing the agency to order the evacuation of thousands of families living within the 14 kilometer radius which are considered high-risk areas.

Alert level 4 is still in effect since the volcano first erupted and spewed ashes last Sunday.