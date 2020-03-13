Rizal Memorial, PhilSports now off-limits even for national athletes

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said it is extending the closure of its facilities until the community quarantine imposed by an inter-agency task force in Metro Manila is lifted by the government.

Due to the closure of its facilities particularly the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and PhilSports Complex, the PSC said training for all athletes will no longer allowed.

“Following last night's pronouncements of President Duterte on the government's measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, all facilities of the PSC will be closed from today until the lifting of the community quarantine. Access is limited to the skeletal force assigned by the agency,” said the PSC.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Continue reading below ↓

The PSC added it is now leaving the decision to national sports associations (NSAs) on whether their athletes will continue training.

“No training is allowed inside the premises. The agency leaves it to the discretion of the national sports associations to decide if they will continue to train. The PSC, however, advices them to proceed with utmost caution and to observe stringent safety protocols,” said the PSC.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The PSC initially closed its facilities from Friday to Sunday for disinfection, but extended the closure following the President's announcement.

Prior to Friday's announcement, the PSC said only athletes who were preparing for Olympic qualifying events were supposed to be allowed to train at Rizal and Philsports.