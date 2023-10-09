POC chief Tolentino slams PSC for demanding liquidation right before Asiad

HANGZHOU — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) drew the line and denounced the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for not playing as a team in the country's campaign in the 19th Asian Games.

POC president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino questioned the timing of a PSC letter to the country's Olympic body containing the unliquidated amount of P10 million which was used in Team Philippines' participation to the 1998 Asiad in Bangkok. Thailand.

Tolentino disclosed the POC was notified of the memo through the PSC's in-house Commission on Audit (CoA) team while the Philippine flag was being raised inside the Athletes Village three days prior to the opening ceremony of the Asiad.

The POC chief chose to keep silent about the matter so as not to distract the Philippine contingent's campaign in the two-week conclave.

But upon realizing the country's goal of winning four gold medals, Tolentino finally decided to come out in the open.

"Why send the letter on Sept. 20? Why not after the closing ceremony? Perhaps on Oct 10 when we all have gone home?" Tolentino asked.

SPIN.ph is open to hear the side of PSC chairman Richard Bachmann on the issue.

Tolentino left for Manila ahead of Bachmann, who stayed behind until the final day of the quadrennial showcase, and even watched last Philippine bet Junna Tsukii of karate in action on Sunday.

"I kept this to myself since the start of the Games. But after I reached my goals of four gold medals, I couldn't keep this to myself any longer," added Tolentino. "It's that bad."

