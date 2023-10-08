Justin Brownlee reacts to calls to build a statue in his likeness

HANGZHOU – Justin Brownlee was amused with the idea of a statue in his likeness being built in the Philippines in the aftermath of his heroic performance with Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

The 35-year-old Brownlee chuckled when asked about the suggestion from Filipino basketball fans.

“I wish, I wish. That would be incredible. That would be very special,” said Brownlee, who had an all-around game of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the championship game against Jordan, 70-60, to end 61 years of gold medal drought in men’s basketball for the Philippines.

“I don’t know. Let’s see.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Playing spectacular in his first Asiad stint was an understatement for Brownlee, who stepped on the gas when everything was on the line for Gilas.

He steadied the team in its quarterfinal match against Iran, pouring 33 points including the game-winning floater, 84-83, to advance in the semis.

Up against host and defending champion China, Brownlee willed Gilas back from a 20-point deficit early in the third quarter, scoring the team’s final eight points including the dagger three that won it for the Philippines, 77-76, for a place in the gold medal match for the first time in 33 years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Following that Superman effort against the stunned Chinese that fans began to hail Brownlee as a national basketball hero worthy of his own statue.

Coach Tim Cone sees him one as such.

“I was saying to him you do this for Ginebra, that’s awesome. But you do this in front of the international stage in a big moment like this, to beat the host team, I mean that is unforgettable,” the Gilas coach told Brownlee following his miraculous act that produced a win for the ages for the Philippines.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

“People will remember that forever.”

A statue perhaps would be a fitting tribute to that.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph