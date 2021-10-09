News you need to know: TNT, Meralco win; Kelly Williams update

Power back on PHOTO: PBA Images

MERALCO avoided falling into a 0-3 hole in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, beating Magnolia, 91-86, on Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Chris Newsome had 17 points and three Bolts scored in double figures as they trimmed their series deficit to 1-2 and will look to tie it on Sunday in Game Four.

The Bolts were without Raymond Almazan, who suffered a sprained ankle in Game Two of the best-of-seven series.

Meralco led by as many as 21, overcoming a late rally by the Hotshots.

Backup big man Noy Baclao came up huge for the Bolts in the absence of Alamazan, Baclao scoring 10 on 5 of 6 shooting, while adding two rebounds and two assists in nearly 27 minutes of action.

Wire-to-wire victory for TNT

PHOTO: PBA Images

TNT Tropang Giga took control early and cruised to victory over San Miguel Beer, 115-98, for a 2-1 lead in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal showdown.

RR Pogoy lead the Tropang Giga, who opened the game with 11 straight points and were never threatened, much different from the first two games.

The Tropang Giga won the opener bay a hairline and San Miguel rallied late to take Game Two.

Pogoy scored 26 points and Poy Erram had a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds.

San Miguel got 22 points from Terrence Romeo, while June Mar Fajardo had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Kelly Williams update

PHOTO: PBA Images



KELLY Williams is unlikely to see action for TNT Tropang Giga in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against San Miguel Beer.

The veteran frontcourt man has missed the first three games of the best-of-seven semifinal series after being put under has been put under the league’s health and safety protocols.

Without the 39-year-old Williams, TNT has been relying on JP Erram and Dave Marcelo to man the paint.

The Tropang Giga is in control of the series at 2-1 and will look to extend the lead on Sunday.

“I think the earliest possible is Game Five. That’s the earliest possible, but still it’s not a guarantee,” said TnT coach Chot Reyes.

