Eumir Marcial reaches semis with devastating KO of Darchinyan

TOKYO - Filipino Eumir Marcial punched his ticket to the middleweight semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics boxing in devastating fashion, knocking Armenian Arman Darchinyan out cold with a thundering right hook with 49 seconds left in the first round.

Marcial, 25, was rated by most international news wires as the top favorite for the gold medal and less than three minutes of work inside the half-empty Kokugikan Arena on Sunday showed that the pre-tournament predictions may be spot on.

Immediately going on the attack against a fellow pro, the pride of Zamboanga City rocked Darchinyan with a dazzling combination for an eight count and, just before the few spectators present could sense what was about to unfold, delivered the thundering right hook to the jaw that ended the fight.

The world No. 5 Darchinyan went crashing to the canvas near a neutral corner from the sheer power of the blow and the referee didn't even bother to count before waving off the dazed Armenian and helping him back on his feet.

"Hindi ko po inaasahan na mana-knockout," said Marcial after his second stoppage victory in as many matches that assured him of an Olympic medal. "Pero ganon po talaga sa sports, may nangyayari na di mo inaasahan."

"Hindi ko inexpect yung suntok. Basta ang akin lang, bitaw lang ako ng bitaw ng suntok ko. Ito naman yung pinag-ensayuhan namin."

What is for certain now is that Marcial has sent a chilling warning to the remaining contenders in his division that one of the best middleweights in the world of amateur boxing just got even better after a short fling with Roach as a pro.

Best Olympic finish ever

For less than six minutes of work, which included his first-round RSC-injury victory over Algerian Younes Nemouchi, Marcial has assured the Philippines of its best finish ever in its 97 years of participation in the Olympic Games.

With one gold medal by Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting, a guaranteed silver by woman boxer Nesthy Petecio and now a sure bronze from Marcial, this 19-man delegation is sure to eclipse the three-bronze finish of the Philippines in the 1932 Games.

This also stands as the best performance ever in boxing, which can get even better as flyweight Carlo Paalam targets a semifinal berth on August 3.

Marcial climbs the ring next on August 5 against Oleksandr Khyzhiak, the No. 1 ranked middle of the world from Ukraine who escaped with a 4-1 decision over Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic in his own quarterfinal.

Judging from the Darchinyan knockout, Marcial won't be much of an underdog against the top seed even if he lost to Khyzhiak in a 2018 match in a Bulgaria tournament owing to a shoulder injury.

Cutting an intimidating figure inside the ring, Marcial needed only a few skirmishes to size up Darchinyan, who he rocked time and again before the momentous knockout that put a premature end to what was expected to be a protracted, toe-to-toe battle.

Once he regained his senses, Darchinyan, who like Marcial trained with Freddie Roach in Los Angeles, claimed one of Marcial's punches was foul since it him at the back of the head - a claim that was laughed off by Marcial.

"Late minutes ng round, medyo nakukuha ko na yung laro n'ya. Suntok-alis lang ako, tapos medyo open guard lang ako para mas makita ko yung sunto n'ya," said the Filipino middleweight.

"'Yung plan ko talaga, ipa-pain ko yung mukha ko tapos counter ako. Kasi papasok talaga sya. So mas kita ko 'yung suntok n'ya pag open guard ako."

