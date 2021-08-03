Carlo Paalam stuns defending champ Zoirov to reach flyweight semis

TOKYO - Carlo Paalam stunned Olympic, world and Asian champion Shakhabidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan on Tuesday to reach the flyweight semifinals of the boxing competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Kokugikan Arena.

Undaunted by a fighter he only previously watched fight on YouTube, Paalam, 23, won via split technical decision for leading in four of the judges' scorecards after an accidental headbutt caused cuts on both fighters' heads.

When the referee was forced to stop the fight at the 1:44 mark of the second round, the Bukidnon-born former street scavenger from Cagayan de Oro was leading in the scorecards of four judges while the other had it tied at one round apiece.

"Magaling din po ‘yung kalaban ko eh, may experience din talaga," said Paalam of the 28-year old multi-titled Uzbek. "Sabi nga nila 50/50 daw, pero nagbigay lang ako ng tiwala sa sarili ko, at nakinig ako sa mga coaches ko."

The 4-0 decision guaranteed the Philippines its fourth medal in what already stands as its best finish ever since the country started competing in the Olympics in 1924, surpassing its three-bronze finish at the 1932 Los Angeles Games.

It also assured the four-man boxing team of a third medal, with Nesthy Petecio gunning for gold in the women's featherweight finals later in the day and Eumir Marcial competing in the middleweight semifinals on August 5.

Philippine coach Ronald Chavez also dismissed the small cut in Paalam's forehead, saying it won't be an issue when the youthful fighter climbs the ring in the semifinals against home hero Ryomei Tanaka,

"Walang dapat alalahanin," said Chavez.

What should be a bigger fear is over a bum decision in the August 5 semifinal against Tanaka, who was outclassed by Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez Rivas in their quarterfinal but still emerged with a 4-1 decision.

But for now, Paalam and can savour his victory over the popular Zoirov, who tried to take control of the fight early but instead was taken aback by an aggressive young fighter who outmaneuvered him inside and often beat him to the punch.

"Pilit po n’ya akong kinukuha sa first round, pero sabi po ni Coach Ronald, dapat makuha mo yung first round para sila ang ma-pressure sa ’yo," said Paalam. "‘Yun nga po, nakuha ko ang first round, tapos pine-pressure niya talaga ako.

"Sabi ng mga coaches ko, ilabas ko lang daw ‘yung laro ko."

Paalam was still dominating the fight when the accidental clash of heads happened midway through the second round.

The ring doctor let the fight continue after taking a look at Paalam's cut but recommended that the fight be stopped upon seeing the ghastly cut Zoirov suffered above the left eye.

