News you need to know: Manuel-Santos trade, Northport update and more

Vic Manuel-Arwind Santos trade

TRADED for the second time in less than a week, Vic Manuel has landed with the San Miguel Beermen.

Going to Northport is former MVP Arwind Santos.

Sources told SPIN.ph that even before he was traded by Alaska to Phoenix last February, Manuel was already informed of a possible transfer to a team under the San Miguel Corporation.

Manuel had been linked to a transfer deal to SMC even before the Phoenix-Northport trade proposal was approved, with rumors circulating that the destination is Magnolia which acquired his buddy Calvin Abueva earlier this year.

The 34-year-old Manuel played one conference with the Fuel Masters, was traded a few days ago to Northport and on Monday, a deal was made to send him to San Miguel for Santos.

The PBA trade committee has approved the one-on-one deal.

Another Jarencio to call shots for NorthPort

Jaren Jarencio will handle Northport 3x3

NORTHPORT assistant coach Jaren Jarencio has been assigned to handle the Batang Pier’s 3x3 team.

The PBA 3x3 tournament is expected to start on Nov. 20 at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.

Son of Northport head coach Pido Jarencio, Jaren will work with LA Revilla, Jervy Cruz, Mark Olayon and Jeepy Faundo on the NorthPort 3x3 team.

Faundo is coming off a one conference stint with the Batang Pier in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

Why United City pulled out from Copa Paulino Alcantara

The Copa Paulino Alcantara was reduced to five teams with the United City pullout

UNITED City FC bared on Monday that it has been dragged into a legal dispute which occurred before the transfer of team ownership from Ceres Negros FC in 2020.

UCFC said it has affected the club since they took over operations. The legal matter has reached Fifa and because of the situation, it has affected the club's license application for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions even though the controversy erupted during the Ceres Negros FC ownership.

The club added joining this year’s Copa will also affect the nominations of the other clubs for the 2022 AFC Cup due to the dispute.

“When United City FC took over the licenses from Ceres-Negros to rescue the club in July 2020, the parties signed an agreement outlining particular obligations to be fulfilled by Ceres-Negros. However, some have unfortunately not been met by the former club, as of this writing,” said the club on its Facebook page.

“As the successor of Ceres Negros, United City FC is now being dragged into legal disputes brought forward against Ceres-Negros, for which United City FC is neither responsible nor have caused the circumstances, as all this arose before the take-over of the club, which is undisputed.”

