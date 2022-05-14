News you need to know: UP ends title drought, Yulo bags gold and more

UP rules UAAP Season 84 basketball

The Maroons win the series 2-1 after a split of the elimination-round matches with Ateneo.

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines ended a 36-year title UAAP basketball title drought, beating Ateneo, 72-69, in overtime on Friday in Game Three of the finals at the MOA Arena.

JD Cagulangan nailed a last-gasp three-pointer as the Fighting Maroons ended the Blue Eagles reign after three seasons.

UP fell behind by five in extra minutes but Cagulangan hit a triple and set up Malick Diouf for the game-tying dunk with 39.7 seconds left.

Diouf scored 17 points, finishing a rebound shy of a double-double, and claimed the Finals MVP award.

Cagulangan wound up with 13 points five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Ateneo guard SJ Belangel led all scorers with 27 points, while Ange Kouame added 12 markers.

SEA Games update

Caloy Yulo delivers anew for the Philippines. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CALOY Yulo led a four-gold haul for the Philippines but the title bids in 3x3 basketball took a hit on Friday in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

Jackielou Escarpe topped men’s 73 kilogram category in kurash.

World gymnastics champion Yulo retained his men’s all-around gold medal in artistic gymnastics.

Gina Iniong ruled the kickboxing women’s low kick -60 and Jean Claude Saclag won the men’s low kick -63.5 kilograms.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Marvin Hayes, and Reymar Caduyac went 2-1 as Gilas 3x3 bowed to Indonesia, 15-13 after a 21-16 victory over Thailand and a 19-7 win over Cambodia.

The women’s team suffered two straight defeats after an opening win, losing to Thailand, 21-14 after a 21-18 defeat to Vietnam.

PBA Draft update

Jeremy Arthur and several other Fil-Ams are unable to submit the required documents. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

THE PBA draft pool has been trimmed from 75 to 66.

Brandon Rosser, who is in the SEA Games with Gilas 3x3, heads the pool which also has Jeremiah Gray, Justin Arana and Encho Serrano.

Prospective top pick Sedrick Barefield, who played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League, was unable able to submit a Philippine passport to the PBA before Friday's deadline as it has yet to be released.

Also unable to complete the required documents were BJ Andrade of Ateneo, Joshua Fontanilla of St. Clare/UST, and Fil-Ams Keith Datu and Jeremy Arthur.

La Salle’s Justine Baltazar earlier pulled out as he accepted an offer to play in the Japan B.League.

Blackwater holds the top pick, Terrafirma chooses second, while new team Converge has the third and fourth picks, followed by Rain or Shine, NorthPort, NLEX and Ginebra.

