News you need to know: Endgame hit for Abueva, miss for Pido

Huge prizes offered in boxing world championships

AIBA, the International Boxing Association, is offering winners prize money of up to $100,000 from the total prize pot of $2.6 million in the time men's world championships.

The men's championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6.

The winners get $100,000, the runner-up $50,000 and third placer $25,000.

Pido Jarencio and Greg Slaughter

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Pido draws flak for endgame decision

Pido Jarencio drew flak for Northport's defensive setup in the endgame as a decision to replace Greg Slaughter with Sydney Onwubere ‘backfired.’

Calvin Abueva delivered the winner, a short stab at the buzzer, as Magnolia nipped Northport on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Netizens were quick to cite Jarencio's decision to replace Slaughter with Onwubere as the inbound defender.

Dela Rosa made the pass to Abueva that led to the winning shot.

Terrence Romeo

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

SMB waits for Terrence Romeo injury update

SAN Miguel is hoping Terrence Romeo would avoid serious injury.

There is no official update from doctors yet about the foot injury, sustained early in the Beermen’s match against Phoenix Fuel Masters.

San Miguel still cruised to victory.

Romeo had suffered a knee injury earlier this season that kept him out several games.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.