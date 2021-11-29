News you need to know: Sista tops 3x3, Cabagnot update and more

Former Pacman sparmate now a world champ

George Kambosos improves to 20-0. PHOTO: Matchroom Sports

FORMER Manny Pacquiao sparmate George Kambosos outpointed erstwhile unbeaten Teofimo Lopez to claim the unified world lightweight titles in New York City.

In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Kambosos got the nod from two judges to earn the win. The scores were 115-111 and 115-112 for Kambosos, and 114-113 for Lopez.

The 28-year-old Kambosos is unbeaten in 20 fights, with 10KOs, while Lopez now holds a 16-1 record (12 KOs).

The slugger from Australia was Pacquiao's sparmate for the title fights against Jeff Horn and Lucas Matthysse.

Another leg, another champ

Sista joins the winners' circle. PHOTO: PBA Images

THE third leg of the PBA 3x3 saw another team lift the title, with Sista Super Sealers claiming the crown.

Sista, Rain or Shine’s 3x3 team, overpowered guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay, 20-13, in the title game on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Kenneth Mocon, RJ Argamino, Prince Rivero and Leo de Vera put Sista on top this time, bagging the P100,000 prize after TNT Tropang Giga won the opening leg and Meralco topped the second leg.

The Terrafirma Dyip defeated the Purefoods TJ Titans, 21-16, to take third place.

Matt Salem, Dhon Reverente, Jed Bulawan and Terrence Tumalip earned P30,000, which the team will give to the family of skipper Roider Cabrera to help defray his hospital expenses.

Cabrera was hospitalized after collapsing in the team dressing room after a game in the second leg.

Alex Cabagnot MPBL update

Alex Cabagnot as MPBL team owner?

ALEX Cabagnot is not listed as team owner of the Bacolod team that will be seeing action in the MPBL Invitational.

A check on the MPBL team rosters showed a Paul Michael San Jose listed as the team owner of the ballclub that will be called as the All-Star Bacolod Ballers.

Former Negros Slashers cager Leo Bat-og is listed as team manager of the side to be coached by Alexander Angeles in the pocket tournament that will run from December 11 to 23.

Cabagnot, 38, bared he will take on a role as team owner of the Bacolod team in the MPBL even though he remains an active player of Terrafirma, which acquired him in a trade with San Miguel for Simon Enciso.

