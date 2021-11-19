MPBL yet to receive doc of Cabagnot's Bacolod team ownership

THE MPBL hasn’t received a formal document as to the ownership of PBA cager Alex Cabagnot of the Bacolod squad that will see action in the regional league.

Cabagnot bared in an interview with Philstar.com that he is taking on a management role as owner of the Bacolod team that will see action in the MPBL.

At the moment, the 38-year-old Cabagnot remains an active player with Terrafirma after being traded to the Dyip from San Miguel where he spent majority of his PBA career.

“Hindi pa dumaan sa Office of the Commissioner ‘yung papers so not yet,” said MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes via SMS message on Thursday night.

Bacolod was previously handled by Master Sardines although little is known, at least publicly, as to which group will now handle the current team.

Bacolod is one of the 22 teams that confirmed its participation in the coming MPBL Invitationals set December 11-21 tentatively at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Bacolod Master Sardines failed to make it to the playoffs of the MPBL Lakan Season, finishing with an 11-19 win-loss record.

Duremdes said Cabagnot is very much welcome in the MPBL family if he has indeed joined the Bacolod ownership.

“Yes, oo naman. Open arms po ang MPBL sa lahat especially Alex,” said Duremdes.

