News you need to know: PBA trades, Azkals update and more

Azkals gear up for Asian Cup qualifiers

Gerrit Holtmann is expected to finally make his Philippine team debut .

THE Philippine men’s football team has included Gerrit Holtmann in the roster for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

The VfL Bochum winger is expected to finally make his Philippine team debut in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Holtmann was expected to join the Azkals in the Fifa World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in 2021 but did not have the documents to make the squad and in March 2022 contracted COVID-19, preventing him from seeing action for the Philippine team in the Azkals’ Tri-Nations series in Singapore.

Also in the squad are goalkeepers Neil Etheridge, Kevin Hansen, and Anthony Pinthus, defenders Amani Aguinaldo, Kenshiro Daniels, Mar Diano, Miguel Mendoza, Simone Rota, Daisuke Sato, Jefferson Tabinas, and Dennis Villanueva, midfielders Oliver Bias, Jesse Curran, Dylan De Bruycker, Mark Hartmann, Oskari Kekkonen, Manny Ott, Mike Ott, and Sandro Reyes, and forwards Janjan Melliza, Bienve Maranon, OJ Porteria, and Patrick Reichelt.

Meanwhile, Stephan Schrock has been left off the roster following the re-appointment of Thomas Dooley as head coach.

The Philippines will play Yemen on June 8, Mongolia on June 11, and Palestine on June 14.

Robbie Herndon to San Miguel

Robbie Herndon joins a loaded SMB squad. PHOTO: PBA Images



ROBBIE Herndon has been traded to San Miguel Beer hours after signing a one-year contract with Converge.

The FiberXers, who had put Herndon on the trading block last week, receive the Beermen's second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

Herndon, picked sixth by Globalport in the 2017 PBA Draft before being sent to Magnolia n the same day, joins his third team in the PBA.

The acquisition of the 28-year-old Herndon augurs well for the team that will miss high-scoring guard Terrence Romeo for the early part of the Philippine Cup due to back spasm.

Javee Mocon update



Phoenix looks to boost its squad with Javee Mocon. PHOTO: PBA Images

IS Javee Mocon on the way to Phoenix?

Rain or Shine started the season without Mocon as they could not come to terms on a new deal during the offseason.

The 6-foot-3 forward, picked sixth by Rain or Shine in the 2018 PBA Draft, could be a key part of the Fuel Masters rotation with Matthew Wright’s contract about to expire.

Sources told SPIN.ph that Phoenix is set to trade Nick Demusis and two draft picks for Mocon.

The deal is expected to reach the PBA Commissioner's Office by Tuesday.

Sources told SPIN.ph that right after his stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the SEA Games, Wright went to Japan to negotiate with at least three teams which have expressed interest in the sweet-shooting Fil-Canadian.

