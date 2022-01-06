Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jan 6
    Multisport

    News you need to know: PBA resumption plans; Orcollo update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    6 hours ago
    undefined
    Christian Standhardinger gets a new deal with Ginebra; PBA could extend break; Dennis Orcollo gets deported from the US.

    Dennis Orcollo to miss big US events

    Dennis Orcollo

    DENNIS Orcollo will not be able to see action in the coming tournaments in the US after getting deported for overstaying.

    Orcollo said he is facing a five-year ban after an accumulated stay of four years in the US. He is now hoping to acquire an athlete visa to keep playing in year-round US tournaments.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The former World 8-ball champion was reportedly stopped upon arrival at the Los Angeles Airport on Sunday night, detained for 16 hours before returning to the Philippines.

    “I have no idea when I can come back,” said Orcollo.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    PBA plans

    Willie Marcial

    THERE is still no date for the resumption of PBA games as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

    Continue reading below ↓

    There are also positive cases among some of the teams, according to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, and the Board of Governors are likely to extend the conference break.

    The PBA has shelved all the games in the first week of January.

    Asked about the possibility of playing in another bubble setup like the one the league had the past two Philippine Cup in Clark and Bacolor, Pampanga, Marcial said the Board hasn’t talked about it yet.

    New contract for Standhardinger

    Tim Cone, Christian Standhardinger

    Continue reading below ↓

    CHRISTIAN Standhardinger is getting a new three-year deal with Barangay Ginebra.

    A team insider confirmed both parties have agreed to terms.

    “I’m just hearing it from the horse’s mouth. I didn’t do it. I heard from management that they’re negotiating for a three-year deal, but I don’t know the details,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

    “I don’t even know if he’s actually signed it yet. I don’t get involved in contracts, but I certainly hope he did.”

    Standhardinger is averaging 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the Governors’ Cup.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Christian Standhardinger gets a new deal with Ginebra; PBA could extend break; Dennis Orcollo gets deported from the US.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again