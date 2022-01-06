News you need to know: PBA resumption plans; Orcollo update and more

Dennis Orcollo to miss big US events

DENNIS Orcollo will not be able to see action in the coming tournaments in the US after getting deported for overstaying.

Orcollo said he is facing a five-year ban after an accumulated stay of four years in the US. He is now hoping to acquire an athlete visa to keep playing in year-round US tournaments.

The former World 8-ball champion was reportedly stopped upon arrival at the Los Angeles Airport on Sunday night, detained for 16 hours before returning to the Philippines.

“I have no idea when I can come back,” said Orcollo.

PBA plans

PHOTO: PBA Images

THERE is still no date for the resumption of PBA games as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

There are also positive cases among some of the teams, according to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, and the Board of Governors are likely to extend the conference break.

The PBA has shelved all the games in the first week of January.

Asked about the possibility of playing in another bubble setup like the one the league had the past two Philippine Cup in Clark and Bacolor, Pampanga, Marcial said the Board hasn’t talked about it yet.

New contract for Standhardinger

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger is getting a new three-year deal with Barangay Ginebra.

A team insider confirmed both parties have agreed to terms.

“I’m just hearing it from the horse’s mouth. I didn’t do it. I heard from management that they’re negotiating for a three-year deal, but I don’t know the details,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“I don’t even know if he’s actually signed it yet. I don’t get involved in contracts, but I certainly hope he did.”

Standhardinger is averaging 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the Governors’ Cup.

