Dennis Orcollo deported from US for overstaying: report

DENNIS Orcollo was forced to make a homecoming after getting deported from the United States for overstaying.

According to a report from Pool Action TV, the Filipino billiards star was arrested upon arrival at the Los Angeles Airport on Sunday night and was informed that he had overstayed his visa. It was reportedly his second offense.

Billiards Planet on Facebook posted a message from the five-time Southeast Asian Games champion and 2010 Asian Games gold medalist, who said he was detained for 16 hours before taking a 16-hour flight back to the Philippines.

“For sure, I will miss a lot of events in the US,” Orcollo, who turns 43 this month, said in his message. “I have no idea when I can come back.”

“Charge to experience in my career to what happened this time,” added the Surigao native, who was No. 1 in AZBilliards’ 2021 Money List with $166,645 in earnings.

Orcollo said he is facing a five-year ban after an accumulated stay of four years in the US. He is now hoping to acquire an athlete visa to keep playing in year-round US tournaments.

