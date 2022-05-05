News you need to know: PBA plans, Casimero, college hoops and more

PBA adding two teams?

"Expansion to 13 will be more difficult to manage," says PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas.

EXPANSION was tackled in the PBA board meeting and league officials on Wednesday revealed they hope to open the league doors to two more teams in the future.

The PBA expanded from 10 to 12 teams with Kia and Blackwater entering the league in 2014. It was also during that time that NLEX came in, purchasing the franchise of Air21.

“There is one team that is strongly interested. If we do that, we’d like to expand to 14. We are looking at that process,” said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas.

“When it was reported to us that there is some interest to come in, we said, ‘Why don’t we start looking at expansion to 14?”

Vargas said expansion is also a revenue generating venture for the PBA after the league took a hit financially due to the pandemic.

PBA calendar

Commissioner Willie Marcial says the All-Star Weekend will be set during the Governors' Cup. PHOTO: PBA Images

WITH the PBA Draft set on May 15, the league expects to start its 47th season on June 5.

The Commissioner’s Cup is back in the PBA calendar after two years and is expected to run from October 2 to January 25.

The Governors’ Cup is set Feb. 1 to May 10 in a stretch where the league plays its very first All-Star weekend since 2019, with out of town games and one out of the country also beingp lanned.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the All-Stars will be held during this period, but didn’t mention where it will be played.

Ateneo, La Salle win

The Maroons hope to have CJ Cansino back for the semis rubber. PHOTO: UAAP

ATENEO has advanced to the UAAP Season 84 finals, while University of the Philippines and La Salle face off one more time in the semis.

BJ Andrade scored 16 points as top seed Ateneo defeated No. 4 Far Eastern University, 85-74, in the Final Four.

SJ Belangel added 14 points, while Gian Mamuyac had 12 as the Blue Eagles stayed on track in the bid for a fourth straight title.

RJ Abarrientos scored 16 to lead the Tamaraws, while Emman Ojuola and Brandrey Bienes added 13 each.

The third-ranked Archers, meanwhile, forced a decider against the twice-to-beat No. 2 Fighting Maroons.

Evan Nelle came up with 26 points and Justine Baltazar added 15 as the Archers kept alive the chances of a La Salle-Ateneo title showdown.

Malick Diouf and Ricci Rivero scored 18 points each and Zavier Lucero added 17 for the Maroons, who were without CJ Cansino due to a knee injury.

Casimero stripped of title

Johnriel Casimero is relegated to contender status.

TWO bouts fell through and now Johnriel Casimero is champion no more, while Paul Butler is the world titlist.

The WBO on Wednesday announced it was stripping the Filipino fighter of his bantamweight crown.

Casimero, a no-show at the weigh-in for the December bout against Butler, was barred from taking on the English fighter two weeks ago for violating weight loss guidelines.

The Filipino now slides to No. 1 contender status, with Butler elevated from interim to full champion.

