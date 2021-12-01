News you need to know: PBA Governors Cup, trade updates and more

PBA vaccine mandate

The PBA is gearing up for the second conference amid the threat of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE PBA has sent a formal memorandum informing all 12 teams that players, including imports, need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before being allowing to suit up in the Governors Cup.

The second conference opens on Dec. 8 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

SPIN.ph learned at least four Fil-foreign players have yet to receive vaccination for COVID-19 due to personal reasons.

“Kahit sa practice hindi sila makakapunta pag hindi ka vaccinated. And siyempre, hindi rin sila makaka-suweldo,” added the source, stressing the league policy about "no play, no pay."

The league adopted the measure on players’ vaccination following the order coming from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

While cases of COVID-19 is currently on the downswing in the country, government and health officials are currently on the lookout for the highly infectious new coronavirus strain – the Omicron variant – where cases had been detected in Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, and Southern Africa.

Laput officially with Magnolia

Jame Laput tries to stop June Mar Fajardo. PHOTO: PBA Images

BIG man James Laput thanked Terrafirma for a one-conference stint as he joins Magnolia ahead of the PBA Governors Cup.

Magnolia sent Justin Melton and Kyle Pascual to Terrafirma last week to acquire Laput.

Eighth pick in the PBA Season 46 draft, the 6-foot-10 Laput was formally welcomed by the Hotshots on Tuesday during their team bonding at the VFarm Garden Resort in Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

The trade between TNT Tropang Giga and Blackwater centering on former Gilas special draftee Carl Bryan Cruz meanwhile, remains pending at the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

Under the deal, Cruz along with rookie big man Mark Acuno will be shipped to the Tropang Giga in exchange for Chris Javier and a first round pick next year.

Hotshots sign Russel Escoto to one-year deal

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ACQUIRED in the preseason but yet to see action, Russel Escoto has been given a one-year deal by Magnolia.

Escoto was acquired by the Hotshots from Terrafirma Dyip in July for a second round pick but was not able to see action in the Philippine Cup as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

He signed the new contract on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6 forward out of Far Eastern University was part of the 2016 special draft where he was taken by the Kia franchise.

