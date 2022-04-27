News you need to know: PBA Draft, Kai Sotto, 3x3 and more

PBA 3x3 resumes

Limitless App is again among the favorites for the 3x3 title. PHOTO: PBA Images

THE PBA 3x3 second conference Grand Finals resumes a week after play was halted due to the fire that hit the Araneta Coliseum.

Play is now set at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Continue reading below ↓

The top-seeded Limitless Appmasters will play Pool A No. 2 seed Pioneer Pro Tibay.

Pool A topnotcher Sista takes on the third seeded Bolts.

The last two berths in the knockout stage has yet to be determined as Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke clash in the final Pool B play.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Kings hold a 1-0 record, Terrafirma 3x3 is at 1-1, while Platinum Karaoke holds a 0-1 card.

The winner of the grand finals will receive P750,000, runner-up gets P250,000, and third placer P100,000.

PBA Draft



Dioceldo Sy's Blackwater has the top pick.

Continue reading below ↓

TAILENDERS the past two conferences, Blackwater hopes to get some boost from the rookie pool as it holds the most picks in the 2022 PBA Draft.

New team Converge, entering the PBA after the Aces’ bid the league farewell, has two early picks as the Fiber Xers also try to beef up its squad with young guns.

PBA 3x3 star Brandon Rosser has entered the draft, along with other promising young players.

The 27-year-old Rosser, a UC Riverside product who applied for the draft last year, is one of the beneficiaries of the PBA relaxing its eligibility rules for Fil-foreigners for this class.

Rosser played for Alab Pilipinas before suiting up for Limitless in the PBA 3x3.

After their top pick, the Bossing are expected to select in the ninth spot, which they got from San Miguel, and 10th, which they received from TNT in a separate trade.

Terrafirma has the second pick, the Fiber Xers select third and fourth, while Rain or Shine holds the No. 5 selection.

Continue reading below ↓

NorthPort picks sixth followed by NLEX and Ginebra.

Rain or Shine again picks at 11th followed by Magnolia.

Kai Sotto update

Gilas officials say they will discuss with Kai Sotto's handlers the possibility of fielding the young forward in Fiba events.

THE Philippine national men’s basketball team will not have Kai Sotto in the lineup for the Southeast Asian Games.

Continue reading below ↓

The Adelaide 36ers’ campaign in the NBL has ended, but Gilas team manager Butch Antonio said there are no plans to add Sotto to the squad for the tournament next month.

Antonio, however, said Sotto is being considered for future events.

“No, there has not been any talk. As far as the SEA Games is concerned, no,” said Antonio.

“But if he is a part of the big picture, of course he is.”

“We still have to talk to his handlers, depende kung ano yung mga commitments ni Kai,” said the Gilas official. “Pero they know that we are interested with him (Sotto), and we are working with his schedule.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.