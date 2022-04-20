Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA 3x3 Grand Finals suspended due to fire at Big Dome

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

    THE PBA 3x3 Second Conference grand finals has been suspended following the fire at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

    Tournament director Joey Guanio already told all teams involved about the temporary suspension.

    The game between Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke in the final game of pool play was about to start when smoke inside the Big Dome began to fill the air.

    Players and the rest of the personnel were later ordered to go out of the playing court as fire trucks arrived at the venue.

    PBA 3x3
    The PBA waits for the green light from the Bureau of Fire Protection to play Game Six of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

