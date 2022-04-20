PBA 3x3 Grand Finals suspended due to fire at Big Dome

THE PBA 3x3 Second Conference grand finals has been suspended following the fire at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Tournament director Joey Guanio already told all teams involved about the temporary suspension.

The game between Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke in the final game of pool play was about to start when smoke inside the Big Dome began to fill the air.

Players and the rest of the personnel were later ordered to go out of the playing court as fire trucks arrived at the venue.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

The PBA waits for the green light from the Bureau of Fire Protection to play Game Six of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.