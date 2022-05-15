News you need to know: Obiena, SEAG, PBA Draft updates and more

Blackwater taking Brandon Rosser

Brandon Rosser will miss the PBA Draft proceedings. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BLACKWATER is set to make Brandon Rosser the top pick in the PBA Draft on Sunday afternoon at Robinsons Place in Manila.

The 6-foot-7 Rosser will miss the proceedings as he is set to return to the Philippines on Sunday night after playing for the Gilas squad that placed third in the Southeast Asian Games 3x3 competitions.

“Gives us an extra big man na kailangan talaga namin,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Terrafirma picks second, while new team Converge has the third and fourth picks.

Rain or Shine has the fifth pick followed by NorthPort, NLEX and Ginebra.

Justine Baltazar joins Hiroshima

Justine Baltazar is signing a one-year deal with the Dragonflies. PHOTO: UAAP

THE Hiroshima Dragonflies hope to bounce back next season as it parades Justine Baltazar as import.

The 24-year-old Baltazar, who led the La Salle Green Archers to the Final Four in UAAP Season 84, is joining Hiroshima on a one-year deal.

The Dragonflies on a fell short of the Japan B.League playoffs this year.

Baltazar enlisted for the PBA Draft but withdrew last week.

EJ Obiena sets new SEAG record

EJ Obiena bags gold and sets a new meet record. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

OLYMPIAN EJ Obiena delivered for the Philippines as expected, bagging gold while setting a new Southeast Asian Games mark in pole vault by clearing 5.46 meters.

The Philippines was running fifth a day after the opening ceremony. Host Vietnam leads followed by Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Kim Mangrobang made it three straight wins in the SEAG women’s triathlon, while Fer Casares completed a sweep for the Philippines by topping the men’s race.

Samantha Catantan bagged gold in the women’s individual foil in fencing, beating Maxine Jie Xin Wong of Singapore, 14-12.

Meggie Ochoa topped the women’s -48 kilograms division in jiujitsu, capping her performance with a victory over Minh Duong Thi Thanh of Vietnam.

Annie Ramirez won the -62 kilograms class, beating Orapa Senathan of Thailand in her final bout.

Aleah Finnegan, Chaira Andrew, Analla Lucia Mari Manzano, Lucia Gabriel Gutierrez, Kursten Rogue Lopez, and Ma. Cristina Loberanes scored 184.500 to take the women’s team gold in gymnastics.

