News you need to know: Obiena-Patafa feud, PBA updates and more

Obiena-Patafa feud escalates

THE Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association has threatened to drop EJ Obiena from the national team and file a criminal complaint against the Olympian.

The 26-year-old Obiena said he was not surprised with Patafa’s latest move in what he called a “with hunt,” adding that it will be an opportunity for him to clear his name.

Patafa’s investigative committee also recommended the filing of a complaint against legendary Ukranian coach Vitaly Petrov before the World Athletics for what it claimed was a 'violation of the Integrity Code of Conduct.'

The Philippine Olympic Committee defended Obiena, saying it will make sure the Asian pole vault record holder will see action in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and Huangzhou Asiad this year.

The POC earlier declared Patafa president Popoy Juico as persona non grata after it concluded that the federation chief "harassed" and made "malicious public accusations" against Obiena.

Maurice Shaw joining Ginebra 3x3

MAURICE Shaw is reportedly moving to Ginebra 3x3 after agreeing to a contract buyout with NLEX.

The 6-foot-9 Shaw has not seen action since March 2021.

Shaw, picked No. 2 overall by Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Draft behind Roosevelt Adams of Columbian, was acquired by the Road Warriors as part of the three-team trade involving the No. 4 overall pick in the last rookie draft. TNT used the pick to secure the services of Mikey Williams.

The 36-year-old Shaw’s contract has yet to be signed, but sources told SPIN.ph that the buyout was half of the value of the max contract that is set to expire in 14 months.

Blackwater eager to have new import at practice

Shawn Glover joins Blackwater after a stint in Iceland. PHOTO: AP



COACH Ariel Vanguardia says new Blackwater import Shawn Glover is in game shape and the extended league break, with NCR under Alert Level 3 due to rising COVID-19 cases, gives him more time to learn the Bossing system.

The 31-year-old Glover is expected to finish his mandatory quarantine within the week and the Bossing are eager to have him at practice.

Had the resumption of the season-ending conference proceeded as scheduled on Jan. 5, the Bossing were to play unbeaten Magnolia Hotshots right away at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Blackwater, whose first import Jaylen Bond is out with a groin injury, is winless in five games in the Governors’ Cup and on a 24-game losing streak from two conferences back.

Glover joined the Bossing after opting out of his contract with KR Basket in the Men’s Premier League in Iceland.

