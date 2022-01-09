News you need to know: PBA plans, John Pinto update and more

PBA resumption plans

Commissioner Wilie Marcial says the PBA is still studying plans as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. PHOTO: PBA Images

AS the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to rise dramatically, with projections of up to 40,000 daily cases in the coming weeks, the PBA is expected to make a decision no earlier than middle of February on the resumption of the Governors’ Cup.

“Kung ano mangyari sa February, doon tayo magde-desisyon. Kung ano ang dapat nating gawin. Kaya ba nating mag-bubble? Safe ba kahit anong bubble? Hindi ko masasabi hangga’t hindi natin nakikita kung ano ang mangyayari sa sitwasyon na ito,” said PBA Commissioner WillieMarcial.

“Sana itong February, OK na tayo. Crucial ang Feb. Dapat mag-desisyon, (kung) made-delay pa ba natin ito ng hanggang saan,” said Marcial on Saturday.

The PBA suspended its games indefinitely, even as pro sports are allowed in bubble setups under Alert Level 3, due to the alarming rise in virus infections.

“Hindi ko isusugal yung safety ng mga tao para lang makalaro,” said Marcial. “Kaya humingi ako ng pasensiya sa team owners at sa governors na sana maintindihin nila. For the meantime lang naman ito.”

Black thanks Pinto for service to Meralco

Coach Norman Black says he understands John Pinto's decision to move to Gnebra. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

MERALCO offered a new two-year contract, but John Pinto chose to head for the exit.

Pinto then entered a deal with Ginebra for three years.

Bolts coach Norman Black said he has no problem with Pinto’s move as an unrestricted free agent.

"The Meralco team did make him an offer to stay with the team, but I imagine he decided to do what he thought was in his best interest.”

“We thank him (Pinto) for his service and we will move on with the remaining guys in the lineup,” said Black.

Pinto boosts a Ginebra backcourt that lost Stanley Pringle to an injury. He joins veteran Ginebra guard LA Tenorio and sophomore Kent Salado.

