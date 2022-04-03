News you need to know: Mike Harris update; Ateneo, NU win and more

Mike Harris update

Mike Harris had concussion symptoms. PHOTO: PBA Images

MIKE Harris is expected to be discharged from hospital soon as he recovers from a bad fall in the Magnolia-Meralco semifinal series decider.

The 38-year-old Harris had to leave Game Five after hitting the deck in the fourth quarter when he got accidentally hit by Meralco import Tony Bishop under the Bolts' basket.

Harris was brought to Cardinal Santos hospital shortly after the game. SPIN.ph sources said the tests reveal no serious injury.

"Wala namang nakita sa CT scan niya. And he can now stand on his own," said a source.

"But he'll remain confined in the hospital and could be discharged on Sunday."

Initial findings by PBA physicial Wendell Lozano said Harris could have suffered a concussion.

UAAP roundup

Ricci Rivero and the Maroons improve to 3-1 for a share of second spot. PHOTO: UAAP

ANGE Kouame had 16 points and Dave Ildefonso scored 12 as Ateneo beat La Salle, 74-57, on Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 basketball tournament.

The Blue Eagles made it four wins in as many games, while the Green Archers slipped to 3-1.

Michael Phillips had 13 points and 10 rebounds for La Salle.

University of the Philippines is in joint second with a 3-1 record with an 81-66 victory over cellar-dwelling University of the East.

Zavier Lucero and Ricci Rivero had 14 points each as the Maroons made it three straight wins after an opening-day loss.

Clint Escamis had 16 points for the Warriors, now 0-4.

National University evened its record 2-2 with a 73-68 victory over Far Eastern University.

John Lloyd Clemente had 18 points and Michael Malonzo scored 14 for NU.

RJ Abarrientos had 33 points for FEU, which slid to 1-3.

Paul Manalang scored 15 as University of Sto. Tomas defeated Adamson, 79-72, for its second win in four games.

Jerom Lastimosa and Lenda Douanga had 16 points apiece for the Falcons, who suffered their third loss in four outings.

NCAA results

The Generals get on the win column. PHOTO: NCAA/GMA Photos

MARWIN Taywan had 14 points and eight assists, while JP Maguliano had 13 points and 11 rebounds as Emilio Aguinaldo College nipped Lyceum, 70-69, on Saturday for its first win in the NCAA Season 97 basketball tournament.

The Generals now hold a 1-2 win-loss record, while the Pirates are winless in three games.

College of St. Benilde got a win streak going, defeating Arellano, 76-71.

Robi Nayve scored 19 and Will Gozum had 17 points as the Blazers scored a follow-up to their victory over Lyceum for a 2-1 record.

Justin Arana played despite a sprained knee, delivers 14 points and 11 rebounds for Arellano, which slid to 1-2.

