Victolero rues Harris departure the 'turning point' of Game Five

THE sudden departure of Mike Harris, no doubt, was the turning point in Magnolia's loss to Meralco in their do-or-die encounter for the last berth in the PBA Governors Cup Finals.

"Yes, that was the turning point. We're just down by six and we're in the game," said Hotshots coach Chito Victolero.

Harris never returned and the Hotshots went down with him, 94-81, to fall short of a second straight finals appearance this season.

Victolero wasn't making excuses but he admitted Harris' exit turned the momentum around for the Bolts.

However, he admitted injuries are part of the game.

'Nag-iba ang takbo'

"Yung presence niya malaking factor talaga. Simula nung nawala siya, nag iba yung takbo ng team namin, " said Victolero.

While it was a huge disappointment not to the finals again, the Hotshots feels the safety of their import is paramount, Victolero said.

"Hindi naman natin inaasahan yung ganyang mga sitwasyon na may nai-injure," said Victolero.

The champion coach said he accepted the blame for the loss.

"Sabi ko nga sa dugout, it's all my fault, sa preparation, and all that," said Victolero.

