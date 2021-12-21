News you need to know: Limitless, Zamboanga PBA 3x3 update and more

Appmasters advance

Brandon Rosser and the Appmasters have a solid opening day. PHOTO: PBA Images

LIMITLESS Appmasters went 3-1 in group play of Leg Six of the PBA 3x3 on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Leg Five winners get a shot at back-to-back titles, advancing to the quarterfinals as Brandon Rosser, Reymar Caduyac, Marvin Hayes and Jorey Napoles scored a 21-16 win over Cavitex, a 21-19 victory over Pioneer Pro Tibay and a walkover past Zamboanga Valientes.

Their only loss in Pool A play was at the hands of Platinum Karaoke, 11-16.

Meanwhile, San Miguel and Meralco emerged unbeaten through two games in their respective groups.

The Beermen turned back Purefoods TJ Titans, 22-16, and NorthPort, 21-16.

The Bolts, who lead the overall team standings heading to the Dec. 29 grand finals, whipped Barangay Ginebra, 21-11, and Terrafirma 21-18, to take the top spot in Pool C.

Valientes out

Al Daser Esa and the Valientes are not seeing action in Leg Six. PHOTO: PBA Images

THE Zamboanga Valientes have forfeited their games in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 tournament, failing to put up a squad due to injuries.

Mac Cardona went down with an injury early in the series and the Valientes, who have Kyle Neypes, JR Cawaling, Rey Demesa, Gino Jumao-as, and Das Esa in the pool, played with just a three-man roster since Leg 3.

Under FIBA rules, teams stricken by COVID-19 or injuries to players are spared from possible tournament fines, according to PBA 3x3 director Joey Guanio.

The manpower issue left the Valientes winless in the entire six legs of the 3x3’s maiden conference.

It also left them out of the tournament's grand finale set on Dec. 29 also at the Big Dome where the top 10 teams at the conclusion of the six-leg meet will vie for the P750K top purse.

