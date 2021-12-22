News you need to know: Limitless back-to-back winner, MPBL and more

Back-to-back winner

Limitless stop TNT for th second straight title match. PHOTO: PBA Images

LIMITLESS App is the first team to win two legs in the PBA 3x3, and did it back-to-back.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Reymar Caduyac, Jorey Napoles and Marvin Hayes faced off with TNT anew in the title match on Sunday and pulled off a 21-18 victory.

Meralco won the first leg, TNT topped Leg Two, followed by Sista Super Sealers and Purefoods TJ Titans.

Limitless won P100,000, while TNT’s Chris Javier, Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores and Martin Gozum bagged P50,000.

Platinum Karaoke, which topped group play, beat San Miguel in the battle for third place, 21-13, and earned P30,000.

Imus, Basilan gain MPBL semis

Encho Serrano leads the way anew for Basilan.

IMUS routed Bicol, 74-57, on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the MPBL Invitational at Mall of Asia Arena.

Leo Najorda scored 23 points to lead Imus, while Ian Melencio and Genmar Bragais scored 11 each.

Zach Huang scored 12 for Bicol, while Mac Tallo and Dennis Santos had 10 points each.

Basilan reached the round of four with a 77-72 win over Mindoro.

Encho Serrano had 22 points, Jay Collado had 13 points and Michael Juico chipped in 12 points.

Basilan faces Pasig, which eliminated San Juan, 70-66.

Nueva Ecija beat Iloilo, 84-67, to claim the fourth semis seat.

