News you need to know: Kiefer fined and suspended, Alaska update and more

Kiefer Ravena suspended, fined

Kiefer Ravena will sit out one game. PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

KIEFER Ravena has been handed a one-game ban and fined ¥50,000 (around P21,000) after being called for two unsportsmanlike fouls in the Shiga Lakestars’ B.League game against Kyoto Hannaryz on Sunday.

The Lakestars lost 57-79.

Ravena will serve the suspension as the Shiga Lakestars face the Osaka Evessa on Wednesday at Ukaruchan Arena.

Shiga has lost nine straight and hold a 10-26 record.

In November, Kiefer’s brother Thirdy was handed a two-game ban and fined ¥100,000 fine a postgame outburst.

Alaska franchise sale update

The Alaska Aces franchise is expected to be acquired by Converge soon. PHOTO: PBA Images

A HIGH-ranking team official said the sale of the Alaska franchise is up for board approval.

The team, which played its last game in the PBA on Saturday, is expected to be formally acquired by Converge soon for around P100 million, according to sources.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial would neither confirm nor deny the sale, only saying that Alaska is deep in talks with a potential buyer which he refused to identify.

To clear the air, Marcial is set to hold a press conference during halftime of the first game of the PBA Governors' Cup doubleheader on Wednesday to discuss the sale.

Alaska joined the PBA in 1986.

According to a report from Bilyonaryo.com, Converge has been asked by the PBA to submit a P100 million membership bond for five years, a P7 million deposit as equity, and a P7 million transfer fee.

