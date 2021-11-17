Thirdy Ravena slapped with two-game suspension, fine by B.League

THIRDY Ravena was slapped with a two-game suspension for his postgame outburst following San-En NeoPhoenix's loss to the Toyama Grouses on Sunday.

The B.League meted out the ban as well as a JPY100,000 (PHP43,800) for his actions that will force the Filipino guard to miss the team's home games against the SeaHorses Mikawa on Dec. 4 and 5.

The former Ateneo star and his ballclub immediately issued apologies after the sanctions were announced.

"To the NeoPhoenix boosters, sponsors, management, my teammates and coaches, especially the Toyama Grouses organization, sponsors, everyone involved, I deeply apologize that something like this happened," said Ravena.

"With the series of losses and personal bad games, I let my emotions get the best of me. And the chance of actually winning a game, but losing it because of me was just too much at that point. Again, I apologize to everyone."

Thirdy frustration boils over

Ravena's frustration was understandable as he he muffed the potential game-tying freebie as well as a follow-up try with 0.7 seconds left that allowed Toyama to escape with a 90-89 win on Sunday.

After the match, the 6-foot-3 guard reportedly damaged a sponsor signboard on the baseline in a fit of frustration.

The incident wasn't caught by the television broadcast, although Ravena was later seen being consoled by pal Dwight Ramos and former TNT import Joshua Smith.

"As a GM, I would like to sincerely apologize not only to the fans and partners who love San-En Neo-Phoenix, but also to Toyama Grouses and all those who love B.LEAGUE," said San-En general manager Hideki Higashi.

"We will inform the staff and players that it is an important role as a professional not to make fans and partners sad.

"Lastly, I would like to ask Thirdy Ravena to look back on what a professional is, and to be a representative player of B.LEAGUE, and to instruct him to act with a firm mind on a regular basis," he ended.

Ravena has been averaging 12.9 points on 26-percent shooting from deep, to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.1 minuttes in his second year with the NeoPhoenix.

San-En currently holds a 3-11 card on the back of six straight losses.

