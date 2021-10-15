News you need to know: Meralco injury update, UAAP eyes return

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday, October 14:

Top sports news October 14

Meralco injury update

Meralco has one player back, but could miss another.

The Bolts are set to welcome back Aaron Black from a hand injury as the sophomore playmaker has been cleared to play in Game Six of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against Magnolia tonight, Friday, at 6 p.m.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

But as last season’s top rookie returns, gunner Allein Maliksi has been diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone that could force him to play with a protective mask in the Bolts’ do-or-die game where they try to drag the Hotshots to a Game Seven.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jong Baloria back in PBA

PHOTO: mpbl

Continue reading below ↓

Blackwater continued its roster facelift after signing Jong Baloria to a one-conference contract.

The 31-year-old combo guard is set to make his PBA return after stints in the MPBL with Parañaque, Pampanga, and Makati over the last three years, before suiting up for Basilan in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup earlier this year.

Bossing coach Ariel Vanguardia likes Baloria for being a “tough two-way player with veteran smarts.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

UAAP eyes return

Looks like the UAAP is finally close to making a comeback after a two-year absence.

The top college league is seeking to open its new season in February, prompting teams to prepare and await the go-signal from the Inter-Agency Task Force to return to practice.

Read more about it here.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.