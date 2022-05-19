News you need to know: Jeremiah Gray, SEA Games updates and more

Jeremiah Gray update

Terrafirma says it can't wait long for Jeremiah Gray. PHOTO: PBA Images

JEREMIAH Gray could be out much longer than expected, and Terrafirma decided it won’t be able to wait.

Team manager Ronald Tubid explained Terrafirma's decision to arrange the trade with Ginebra, saying they learned about some details in Gray’s timetable for return only after the 2022 PBA Draft on Sunday.

Gray, who suffered a knee injury playing for TNT in the PBA 3x3, was projected to return in October, when the league is in its second conference.

Terrafirma said that is an optimistic estimate.

“Isang taon pala mawawala, e,” said Tubid. “Binilang kasi namin kung kelan siya inoperahan. So five months na, kaya pinaka-late niyang balik October, second conference yun.”

But even if Gray returns in the country by October, there’s no guarantee he would play immediately.

“Magpapa-check pa kasi yun. So ang eligible talaga for him to play is by February pa,” said Tubid.

Now the Dyip have made an offer to the eighth pick Javi Gomez de Liano as they try to be competitive in Season 47. The trade also included Brian Enriquez. Terrafirma went 4-7 in last season’s Philippine Cup and 2-9 in the Governors’ Cup.

Chua, Richardson, women’s archery team, Sibol Women win

Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure and Phoebe Amistoso hit the mark. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



THE Filipino cue masters made the 1-2 finish official, with Johann Chua claiming the 9-ball singles gold and Carlo Biado bagging silver on Wednesday in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

Chua defeated Biado, 9-6, for his first SEA Games gold.

Kayla Richardson added to the Philippines’ gold haul, topping the women’s 100 meters in 11.60 seconds.

The Filipina archers started the day’s haul, with Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure and Phoebe Amistoso winning the women’s recurve.

Sibol Women’s Wild Rift delivered the country’s first esports gold in these games with a victory in League of Legends: Wild Rift. The team is composed of Sky Esports' Charize “Yugen” Doble, Christine “Rayray” Natividad, Rose Anne “Hell Girl” Robles, April “Aeae” Valiente, Angel "Angelailaila" Lozada and Giana “Jeeya” Llanes.

Fan favorite Efren “Bata” Reyes, however, bowed out at the semifinal stage of the one-cushion carom. He bagged bronze and will go for another medal in the three-cushion.

