    PBA

    Ginebra acquires Jeremiah Gray from Terrafirma for Javi GDL, Enriquez

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    THE offseason wheeling and dealing in the PBA is now full blast.

    Barangay Ginebra and Terrafirma pulled off a huge trade on Tuesday when the Kings acquired top draft pick Jeremiah Gray from the Dyip in exchange for their own pick Javi Gomez De Liano and Brian Enriquez.

    The transaction has been approved by the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

    Javi Gomez de Liano is picked at No. 8 overall by Ginebra.

    The 25-year-old Gray was selected No. 2 overall by the Dyip behind consensus top pick Bradon Ganuelas-Rosser, who went to Blackwater, while Gomez De Liano was selected by the Kings when they took their turn at No. 8.

    But 48 hours after the draft, the two teams decided to trade their respective draft picks, with the Kings adding the seldom-used Enriquez who the popular ballclub drafted at No. 13 last season but played just 13 games in his rookie year.

    Cone responds

    "It all came together very quickly," said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

    Apparently, the Kings are willing to wait as the high-flying Gray is still in the US undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury he suffered while playing for TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA 3x3 tournament.

      The Ginebra-Terrafirma deal comes hours after Converge and NLEX did the season's first trade transaction, sending No. 7 selection Tyrus Hill and Dave Morrell to the FiberXers in exchange for the new PBA franchise's first-round pick next year.

