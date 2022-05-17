Ginebra acquires Jeremiah Gray from Terrafirma for Javi GDL, Enriquez

THE offseason wheeling and dealing in the PBA is now full blast.

Barangay Ginebra and Terrafirma pulled off a huge trade on Tuesday when the Kings acquired top draft pick Jeremiah Gray from the Dyip in exchange for their own pick Javi Gomez De Liano and Brian Enriquez.

The transaction has been approved by the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

The 25-year-old Gray was selected No. 2 overall by the Dyip behind consensus top pick Bradon Ganuelas-Rosser, who went to Blackwater, while Gomez De Liano was selected by the Kings when they took their turn at No. 8.

But 48 hours after the draft, the two teams decided to trade their respective draft picks, with the Kings adding the seldom-used Enriquez who the popular ballclub drafted at No. 13 last season but played just 13 games in his rookie year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cone responds

"It all came together very quickly," said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Apparently, the Kings are willing to wait as the high-flying Gray is still in the US undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury he suffered while playing for TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA 3x3 tournament.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Ginebra-Terrafirma deal comes hours after Converge and NLEX did the season's first trade transaction, sending No. 7 selection Tyrus Hill and Dave Morrell to the FiberXers in exchange for the new PBA franchise's first-round pick next year.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.