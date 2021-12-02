News you need to know: Jeremiah Gray, PBA imports update and more

Jeremiah Gray injury update

Jeremiah Gray is feared to have sustained a major injury.

JEREMIAH Gray faces a significant time out of action, dampening plans for the next PBA draft.

The top rookie prospect suffered a knee injury in Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

The 6-foot-5 Fil-Am hurt his left knee upon landing during the TNT Tropang Giga's game against Limitless Appmasters last week at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

TNT management has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

SPIN.ph learned from sources that Gray will have to undergo surgery for an ACL tear, dealing a blow to the Tropang Giga's campaign in the 3x3 event.

Brownlee, Bishop arrive

Ginebra is set to reunite with Justin Brownlee after two years. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE PBA Governors Cup imports cast is complete as Meralco’s Tony Bishop and Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee arrived on Wednesday.

Bishop was tapped by Meralco after NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad canceled his PBA stint due to personal reasons.

Brownlee, meanwhile, makes his eighth stint with the Kings, who he powered to four championships since first coming over in 2016, including three of the last four Governors Cups.

They are expected to complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine before joining their teammates.

The PBA Governors Cup opens on Dec. 8 at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Nash Racela and Co. take charge at Adamson

Nash Racela is back as college basketball coach.



It’s official: Nash Racela is new head coach of the Adamson Falcons.

Adamson formally made the announcement on Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation as the former Blackwater mentor gets a fresh start back in the collegiate scene.

Spin.ph first reported the news in October.

"His excellent track record in the collegiate and professional ranks were, indeed, considered. However, the main telling point is that his fatherly and gentle demeanor and coaching style fits the direction that we want for our men's basketball program," wrote the school in the release signed by Office of Athletic Development director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM.

Racela will have his former Bossing assistants Rommel Adducul, Ryan Betia, Gilbert Lao and Benjie Sipin.

Also named as part of the staff are Baby Falcons coach Mike Fermin and Ed Lorenz dela Torre.

