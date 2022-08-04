News you need to know: Gilas buildup, PBA roundup and more

Gilas update

SBP is getting the services of more PBA players this time. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is preparing to assemble the squad for the next window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers, with practice set to start Aug. 15 or 16.

Coach Chot Reyes is confident the country can come up with a competitive team, with more PBA players set to be called up and Jordan Clarkson expected to arrive several days after the team starts training.

Sources said the PBA is looking to tap eight PBA players with the remaining slots to be given to Filipinos playing as imports in overseas leagues, while collegiate players could also b added.

Tim Cone is also set to join the staff meeting as it determines he composition of the national pool.

Gilas Pilipinas takes on Lebanon on Aug. 25 and Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

Franky fined, no penalties for C-Stan

Christian Standhardinger is spared penalties. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

FRANKY Johnson has been fined P20,000 for an altercation with Christian Standhardinger during pre-game warmups for the second match of the best-of-three quarterfinals between Ginebra and Meralco.

The Bolts’ Fil-Am backup guard as found to have instigated the commotion, throwing a ball that hit Standhardinger in the mouth.

There were witnesses, including a referee.

“Sabi ni Christian hindi niya naman kilala si Johnson personally, kaya nagulat siya nung bigla siyang binato ng bola,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

Standhardinger was spared from punishment.

San Miguel, TNT score big wins

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CJ PEREZ scored 25 as San Miguel routed Meralco, 121-97, on Wednesday in the opener of their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup semifinal showdown.

Perez sparked an early surge, the Beermen taking a 33-17 first-quarter lead and never letting up.

Rodney Brondial had 20 points and 11 rebounds for SMB.

Chris Banchero scored 17 points while Raymond Almazan added 16 for the Bolts.

TNT also came up huge in its semis series opener, scoring a 108-96 win over Magnolia.

Mikey Williams scored 26 and Roger Pogoy added 23 for the Tropang Giga, who took control early and were never threatened.

Calvin Abueva led Magnolia with 18 points.

