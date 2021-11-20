News you need to know: Gab Banal, PBA updates and more

Gab ready to suit up for any team

Gab Banal says he is ready to play for whichever team. PHOTO: PBA Images

GAB Banal says he feels no ill will towards the Alaska Aces as he leaves the squad after declining a short deal.

Banal turned down a one-conference offer from the Aces after the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

"Alaska didn't make me feel wanted," Banal told Spin.ph.

"All I want is to feel appreciated for my performance. Just how you judge a player's performance by looking at the stats," he added.

"I'm grateful to coach Jeff Cariaso and to Alaska for giving me a chance to play again in the PBA."

Banal is working to stay in top form as the PBA Governors Cup nears, saying he is “ready to play whichever team”.

Kaya FC tops Copa

Kaya is Copa champ for the second time

KAYA FC beat the Azkals Development Team, 1-0, to win the Copa Paulino Alcantara on Friday at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Kenshiro Daniels scored in the 47th minute to give Kaya its second Copa title after topping the event in 2018.

The tournament was cut to a five-team event with the withdrawal of United City FC.

Kaya FC-Iloilo beat the ADT, 1-0, and Mendiola FC, 6-0, before defeating Dynamic Herb Cebu FC, 1-0, in the semifinals.

Stallion Laguna FC placed third by beating Dynamic Herb Cebu FC in a penalty shootout, 5-4.

Jovin Bedic received the Golden Ball while Louie Casas was awarded the Golden Glove for Kaya FC. Jarvey Gayoso of the ADT was given the Golden Boot but missed the final due to a hamstring injury.

Maurice Shaw out of 3x3

Maurice Shaw's debut with the NLEX franchise is delayed. PHOTO: PBA Images

A day before the PBA 3x3 opener, Fil-Am big man Maurice Shaw was taken off the Cavitex Braves roster.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 regular draft was ineligible because he is not fully vaccinated.

Only fully vaccinated players will be allowed to see action under the tournament’s health and safety protocols.

Health condition limited Shaw to just three games as a rookie with Blackwater in the Philippine Cup and did not make the NLEX squad for the 2021 all-Filipino tournament.

Cavitex features Larry Fonacier, Kyles Lao and AC Soberano.

