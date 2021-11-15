Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gab Banal declines Alaska contract extension after one conference

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Gab Banal averaged 8.7 points on 45-percent shooting from three-point range, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11 games with the Aces in his PBA comeback conference.
    ALASKA won't be having around one of its valuable contributors in the last PBA Philippine Cup.

    Wingman Gab Banal is not coming back for another tour of duty with the Aces in the season-ending Governors Cup.

    Gab Banal eyes new direction

    Aces coach Jeff Cariaso confirmed the development Monday night.

    "Gab Banal will not be with Alaska this next conference," said Cariaso.

    "He has chosen not to extend with us."

    Cariaso though no longer mentioned when and where Banal is headed to.

      Banal averaged 8.7 points on 45-percent shooting from three-point range, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11 games with the Aces in his PBA comeback during the Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble.

      Unfortunately, Alaska fell short of making the playoffs.

