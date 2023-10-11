News you need to know: EJ Obiena gear auction and more

EJ Obiena auctioning off competition gear

EJ Obiena is again auctioning off some of his competition-worn gear to raise funds for the youth.

The world No. 2 pole vaulter and Asian record holder is putting up vault training pits across the country by auctioning off his kits from the 2023 Asian Games and Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and his World Championship Puma suit.

Shortly after winning the gold medal in the men’s pole vault in the SEA Games earlier this year, the 27-year-old Olympian announced he was auctioning off his spikes for the benefit of Tuguegarao pole vaulters.

Bachmann denies hand in liquidation demand to POC

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann said it was the Commission on Audit which issued the memo demanding the Philippine Olympic Committee to liquidate expenses amounting to P10 million during the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

POC president Bambol Tolentino had blasted the PSC for the timing of the liquidation demand, which was issued right before the Philippine delegation competed in the 2023 Hangzhou Asiad.

Bachmann said while the COA has an in-house office in the PSC, the demand letter was sent straight to the POC and never passed through any other offices of the government sports agency including the Chairman's Office.

NCAA results

ROBI Nayve scored 20 and Miguel Oczon added 19 as College of St. Benilde held off University of Perpetual Help, 86-80, on Tuesday in NCAA Season 99 basketball in San Juan.

The Blazers nailed back-to-back wins for the first time this season, improving its win-loss record to 3-3 for fifth spot. The Altas suffered their fourth loss in five games for joint eighth with Arellano.

Jessie Sumoda had 15 points as San Sebastian College defeated Jose Rizal University, 72-59.

The Stags notched their second win in five outings for seventh place, while the Bombers are in third spot with a 4-2 record.

