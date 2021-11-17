News you need to know: Cabagnot, Magat, Racal updates and more

Alex Cabagnot joins Terrafirma practice

Alex Cabagnot is suiting up for his sixth team in the PBA.

ALEX Cabagnot has joined his new team, attending Terrafirma practice days after being traded by San Miguel Beer.

In an Instagram story by Terrafirma center James Laput, the 38-year-old Cabagnot looked in high spirits at the Azure Residences gym where the Dyip regularly practice.

Continue reading below ↓

Cabagnot even jokingly ordered Laput, who was playfully interviewing the multi-titled veteran guard, that he get his bags.

San Miguel let go of Cabagnot and got Simon Enciso from Terrafirma days after dealing Arwind Santos to Northport for Vic Manuel.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

That leaves the Beermen three players from the ‘Death Five’— June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross.

Kevin Racal back in harness

Kevin Racal is ready to go

Continue reading below ↓

KEVIN Racal is set to rejoin Alaska after almost a year out due to injury.

Aces coach Jeff Cariaso said Racal has fully recovered from knee injury and is “ready to go.”

“We are happy to have him back,” said Cariaso.

Racal sustained the ACL injury right in the opening game of the 2020 Philippine Cup between the Aces and TnT Tropang Giga.

The 30-year-old forward suits up again just as the Aces parted ways with Gab Banal, who chose not to stay after a one-conference stint.

Marion Magat rejoins NLEX

Marion Magat's reunion with coach Yeng Guiao is official.

Continue reading below ↓

MARION Magat is back with NLEX as the PBA approved the trade with Blackwater.

Coach Yeng Guiao gets back his former free-agent signing and also receives a 2023 second-round pick, while sending Mike Ayonayon and Will McAloney to the Bossing.

Magat played for NLEX in 2019 and was later traded to TNT three-way trade that sent Jericho Cruz to the Road Warriors.

In 12 games with NLEX, Magat averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

He played the last two Philippine Cups with the Bossing under coach Nash Racela.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.