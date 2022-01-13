News you need to know: Carlo Biado, EJ Obiena, PVL updates and more

Biado No. 2 in world 9-ball rankings

Carlo Biado is second behind Albin Ouschan.

US Open Pool Champion Carlo Biado is listed No. 2 in the WPA’s 9-ball rankings, behind Austria’s Albin Ouschan.

The World Pool-Billiard Association rankings will be used for qualification and seeding to nine-ball events starting with the Derby City Classic in Elizabeth, Indiana set from Jan. 26 to 29.

Dennis Orcollo is ranked No. 24.

Spain's David Alcaide is third followed by Shane Van Boening of the US and Austria's Max Lechner.

Among the big events for the year are the World Pool Championship in April, the first ever UK Open in May, the World Cup of Pool in June, and the US Open Championship in October.

Austria's Albin Ouschan is ranked No. 1 after ruling the 2021 World Nine-Ball Championship.

Petro Gazz adds three more former Sta, Lucia players



MJ Phillips joins Petro Gazz after four years with Sta. Lucia.

PETRO Gazz continued to fill roster spots a week after parting ways with nine players, adding former Sta. Lucia players Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips and Bang Pineda.

The Angels earlier added former Perlas Spiker Nicole Tiamzon, Yeye Gabarda from PLDT.

Phillips, Pontillas and Pineda are teaming up once again with Djanel Cheng and Jonah Sabete, who returned to Petro Gazz after Sta. Lucia took a leave of absence from the PVL.

They join holdovers Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones.

EJ Obiena eyes Jan. 28 return after surgery

EJ Obiena is eager to see action again. PHOTO: EJ Obiena

EJ Obiena says his knee surgery was successful and he is looking forward to competing again.

The Olympic pole vaulter had meniscus surgery and the screw from an ACL reconstruction in 2017 was removed.

The 26-year-old Obiena is scheduled to see action in two weeks at the Init Indoor Meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany.

"It shouldn’t affect my recovery and we're still on and aiming for 28th of January competition,” EJ posted on Instagram.

