News you need to know: Ateneo forces decider, SEAG update and more

Ateneo forces decider

Ange Kouame posts a double-double for Ateneo. PHOTO: UAAP

ANGE Kouame and Tyler Tio scored 14 each as Ateneo beat University of the Philippines, 69-66, on Wednesday to force a decider in the UAAP Season 84 basketball tournament.

MVP awardee Kouame also had 14 rebounds as the Blue Eagles kept alive their bid for a fourth straight title.

Continue reading below ↓

Rookie of the Year Carl Tamayo led the Maroons with 18 points and Ricci Rivero added 16.

Game Three is on Friday.

SEA Games update

Host Vietnam defeats the Philippines in women's football pool play, 2-1. PHOTO: PWNT/Raymond Braganza

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

FRANCINE Padios delivered the first gold medal for the Philippines in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

Continue reading below ↓

The 18-year-old Padios got 9,960 points in the women’s seni (artistic) tunggal singles event final of sepak takraw on Wednesday.

The Philippines was in fourth place in the medal tally with a 1-4-4 gold-silver-bronze haul ahead of the opening ceremony.

Vietnam is in first place with 10 gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals followed by Malaysia (8-2-6) and Indonesia (3-4-0).

PBA Combine

Justin Arana, who played this season in the NCAA despite a knee injury, is determined to make it to the pros. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

BRANDON Rosser was absent as expected, while Justine Baltazar did not show up on the first day of the PBA Draft Combine in Mandaluyong.

Rosser is in Hanoi for the Southeast Asian Games as he suits up in the 3x3 with Limitless App.

Baltazar submitted an excuse letter as he skips the two-day event that showcases the skills of aspirants ahead of the Rookie Draft on Sunday.

A total of 17 rookie prospects, including players still in action in the UAAP and NCAA, didn't show up on the first day of the combine.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.