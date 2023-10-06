World Cup final cut Chris Newsome proves worth in gold-winning Gilas team

HANGZHOU - Gilas Pilipinas ended more than six decades of gold drought to finally get back on top of the Asian Games.

Chris Newsome hopes it wouldn't take that long again for the country to win another gold in a sport dearest to the hearts of every Filipinos.

"I hope it doesn't take another 61 years (to win it)," said Newsome after Gilas Pilipinas romped past Jordan, 70-60, in Friday's final at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre.

The Philippines last won the Asiad gold in 1962 yet, the last of its four straight gold medals dating back to the birth of the quadrennial meet in 1951.

The gold, of course, comes so sweet for Newsome, who was among the final cuts in the Gilas team that took part in the last Fiba World Cup at home.

Given a second chance to prove his worth, the Meralco guard proved an valuable piece in this hastily assembled team's run to the gold medal.

Newsome played a pivotal role in the historic win, scoring 13 points while helping clamp down Jordan's main man Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Jordan's naturalized player finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, but shot 8-of-29 from the floor.

'Great challenge'

"RHJ, everybody knows he's a beast. He's a world-class athlete,and an NBA-caliber athlete," he said of the former NBA player.

"Coach Tim gave me the task of guarding him today and for me, that's a great challenge."

Like the challenge of ending 61 years of Asiad gold medal drought.

