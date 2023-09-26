Two more Pinoy Olympians see action as Didal, Paalam gear up

HANGZHOU — Two Olympians try to perk up Team Philippines' campaign when they debut in the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

Defending skateboarding champion Margielyn Didal and boxer Carlo Paalam get their respective bids going as they try to boost the Filipinos' drive for a breakthrough gold in the continental meet.

Didal sees action in the qualification of the women's street skateboarding, the event where she made a name for herself by winning a gold during the 2018 Asiad in Palembang, Indonesia.

Paalam, meanwhile, climbs the ring for the first time as he takes on Abu Jajeh Mohammad of Jordan in the men's 57 kg class.

It is a heavier weight class for Paalam, who bagged silver in the 54 kg division in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

PHOTO: Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So far, four Filipino Olympians have fallen by the wayside in the last two days since Saturday's opening ceremony.

Boxer Irish Magno Cris Nievares (rowing) Kurt Barbosa (taekwondo), and Kiyomi Watanabe (judo) suffered early exits in their respective events in a blow that hurt the country's bid to equal or surpass the four golds it won in this same meet five years ago.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

So far King Patrick Perez of taekwondo and Jones Inso of wushu have delivered bronze medals for Team Philippines.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph