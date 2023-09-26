LOOK: Asiad website shows Perez and Co. on Philippine roster

HANGZHOU — Have the five Gilas replacement players finally given the green light to see action in the 19th Asian Games?

The names of Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino and CJ Perez finally appeared on the Philippines’ basketball roster of the meet's official website Monday night.

Curiously though, the names of Brandon Rosser, Roger Pogoy, Jamie Malonzo, and even Kiefer Ravena are still in the list, considering they are the players supposed to be replaced.

Text messages by Spin.ph to Gilas Pilipinas top brass have yet to be answered back as of post time.

But should that be the case, it augurs well for Gilas' campaign in the Asiad heading to its first game opposite Bahrain on Thursday.

Alas and Co. were tapped by the team after the inclusion of Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Mo Tautuaa, and Jason Perkins were denied by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

