Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 7
    Asian Games

    Twenty-five years later, Cone savors redemption from 1998 letdown

    From his biggest career disappointment in 1998 to his greatest achievement in 2023
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Tim cone alfrancis chua gilas asian games
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU - The pain of not winning an Asian Games gold medal 25 years ago is over for Tim Cone.

    With Gilas Pilipinas finally regaining the Asiad basketball crown Friday night with a 70-60 win over Jordan, the national coach said the pain of not being able to deliver in the 1998 edition of the Asiad has been eased.

    READ: Gilas gets back at Jordan to win first Asiad basketball gold in 61 years

    Cone was the coach of the Philippine Centennial Team that could only win the bronze medal in Bangkok, Thailand, suffering a semifinal defeat to the Chinese.

    "It's good to feel good about it," he said of the historic Asian Games gold medal, the country's first since 1962.

    gilas asian games gold medal

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "I was so devastated in 1998 when we didn't win it. But being able to come this time 25 years later and going up and down a few times in the wringer, I thought I can handle it a lot better this time."

    Cone disclosed several members of the Centennial Team like Johnny Abarrientos and Kenneth Duremdes sent messages of good luck on the eve of the gold medal match.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "It brought back a lot of memories. I thought about that team a lot," he said.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again