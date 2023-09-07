Cone badly wants Brandon Ganuelas Rosser for Asiad. But it's no go

ONE of the top players high on interim Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone's list for the Asian Games unfortunately, is not going to be available.

Versatile big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is definitely out of the national team as his fractured leg has yet to fully heal four months after going down with the injury in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Cone admitted the sophomore player of NLEX is a primary choice of him for the Asiad, having seen him play for the national team in Cambodia where Gilas regained the basketball gold at the expense of the host country.

The national coach said he has personally spoken to the 6-foot-7 Ganuelas-Rosser just hours before he was officially presented as the replacement of Chot Reyes as Gilas mentor.

“He’s out. His leg is still broken and it hasn’t healed yet. He is on top of our list honestly,” said Cone. “That versatility of being able to play 3, 4, or 5. And we thought he would be a perfect match with Justin [Brownlee]. He was really dynamic in the Southeast Asian Games.”

Ganuelas-Rosser was among the players in the final 12-man roster the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) submitted to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on the deadline for the list of final entry by name set by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

But with the injury keeping him out for more than four months now, he’s certainly not going to be in game shape even if his broken leg heals in time for the Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 meet.

“The timeline is not set for him. Can’t do it,” said Cone. “But we would love to have him. “He is our prime gets, but we’re not going to be able to get him.”

