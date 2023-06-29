BGR also a casualty of linoleum-covered court in Cambodia SEAG

IT appeared Calvin Oftana wasn’t the only Gilas Pilipinas player who fell prey to the vinyl-type flooring of the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2 during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser was likewise a casualty, too, of the infamous linoleum court in Cambodia.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser injury update

The 6-foot-7 NLEX stalwart aggravated a hurting foot during the biennial meet that eventually led to a fracture and forced him to be on a walking boot for weeks shortly upon arrival in the country.

The injury obviously worsened, according to NLEX insiders, brought about by the poor condition of the playing court in Phom Penh which also had Oftana among its victims.

Oftana went down with a calf strain in Gilas’ first game against Malaysia and never got to play the rest of the way, including the gold-medal game against the host country.

The 27-year-old wingman hasn’t joined the Gilas training pool since then, and missed out on the team’s training camp in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ganuelas-Rosser now walks without the aid of the boot, but will totally skip the rest of the PBA On Tour.

Good thing too, the injured foot doesn’t need to be operated.

"Na-injured during SEA Games. May nararamdaman na siya sa baba ng tuhod niya, pero nilaro nga sa makeshift court,” an NLEX personnel who refused to be named disclosed to SPIN.ph

“Akala niya ok lang, yun pala nagka-fractured na.”

For now, the incoming sophomore big man has began his strength and conditioning exercises while showing up at the venues whenever the Road Warriors have a game.

“Cleared na siya ng medical team to do his strength and conditioning,” added the same NLEX personnel.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ganuelas-Rosser played huge in Gilas’ 84-76 victory over defending champion Indonesia in the semifinals, and in its 80-69 thumping of Cambodia in the finals to regain for the country the men’s basketball gold.

For the supreme sacrifice of putting the country’s honor above personal health, Ganuelas-Rosser is truly a modern-day hero.