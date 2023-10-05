Cone says two killer Brownlee treys 'will be remembered forever'

HANGZHOU – It was an unexpected fairy-tale ending which the winningest coach in Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) history couldn’t believe it himself.

Tim Cone was left in awe after Gilas Pilipinas pulled off one of the most memorable comebacks in Philippine basketball in an inspiring 77-76 victory over defending champion China in the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games.

Down by 20 late in the first half and early in the third period, the national team slowly clawed its way back before Justin Brownlee took over and scored Gilas’ final eight points, including the game-changing three-pointer in the final 23 seconds that left the jampacked crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre in stunned silence.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Cone, 65, was in disbelief with what he just witnessed.

“I was like, this doesn’t happen, this only happen in the movies,” said the national team coach of what he felt shortly after the miracle win. “It doesn’t happen in real life. So amazing.”

Gilas was still down by seven (69-76) entering the final two minutes, before Justin Brownlee made it a five-point game with 1:31 left to play.

He was just warming up.

The next sequences were moments the 35-year-old Brownlee lived by.

He nailed consecutive tough three-pointers that Cone, with all of his 34 years of coaching experience, didn’t expect to go in.

“Those last two shots he made were like impossible. Guys were right in front of his face, jumping up on him. He was fading away and I thought there was no way either of those will go in,” recalled Cone of those dramatic moments.

'Unforgettable'

“And they both go Boom! Boom! And I’m like, ‘Wow we have a shot.’

“Whew! Those last two shots… they’re unforgettable. People will remember them forever.”

Then it came down to one crucial defensive stand for the Philippines to pull off the improbable.

“The last possession that they (Chinese) had, we just said, ‘We based ourselves on defense the whole tournament, and it’s gonna come down to making one stop on the defensive side,'” said Cone of what was talked about during the huddle in the final 23 seconds.

“We said we’re not gonna get beaten inside with a layup or offensive rebound. If they’re gonna beat us, they’re gonna beat us with a three-point shot.”

Gilas did force China to go for an outside shot as Zhang Zhenlin took a 20-footer with five seconds left that was challenged by Chris Newsome and misfired.

CJ Perez came down with the big rebound to cap the amazing comeback, sparking a wild Gilas celebration at midcourt while leaving the Chinese left pondering what exactly hit them.

Well, even Cone was still stunned with the way things unraveled for a team that was barely two weeks since being formed for the continental games.

“I’m just shocked that I am here talking to you. I am just absolutely shocked that we're here in front of all these people and talking about the win. I’m in total, total shock,” he admitted.

Brownlee did shock everybody with his game for the ages, exploding for 17 points in the fourth period to finish with a high of 33 on 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.

“You have this game once a few times in your career. I’ve been around for 34-35 years (coaching) and you had a few of these along the way, but you never have it in the bigger stage, in this magnitude,” said Cone.

The Philippines will play Jordan in the final as it tries to win its first ever Asiad gold in the last 61 years.

