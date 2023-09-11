Tim Cone explains move to tap Terrence Romeo for Asian Games team

IN the eyes of Philippine men’s basketball coach Tim Cone, Terrence Romeo is not just a prolific offensive player, but one who can also play defense.

The veteran mentor said that factor was a major consideration when the three-time PBA scoring champion was tapped to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas unit bound for Hangzhou, China for the 19th Asian Games.

Romeo showed up in practice on Monday at the Philsports Arena as the national team began its hectic, two-week training before leaving for the Asiad on Sept. 23.

“He’s always a willing defender, and we felt like if he gets a good defensive system, he can play really good defense,” said Cone about perhaps the most underappreciated aspect of Romeo’s game.

Of course, Cone has always been known for his penchant for defense from his days with Alaska, the Purefoods franchise, all the way with Barangay Ginebra.

He primarily served as the defensive coach for Gilas when he came in as the chief deputy of former national team coach Chot Reyes.

“So we’re really excited about Terrence. I think he can impact us big time,” Cone said.

Romeo’s offense is beyond question, being someone who can provide scoring punch when the team needs one.

“Terrence is a really good breakdown guy, and he’s a great spot-up and comes off screen-type of player. So we really think we can use his offensive skills,” said Cone of the celebrated shooting guard.

Romeo missed the latter half of the PBA On Tour due to a tight hamstring, but he didn’t show any effects of it with the way he played in his first practice back with the national team after five years.

“He was awesome today,” said Cone. “You guys didn’t see that we were going up and down a little bit before you came in. But he was awesome.

“I think he will get really well in what we want to do. We’re not going to be an isolation type of a team, so you think we wouldn’t want Terrence.”

But Cone wanted him and is part of the Gilas Final 12 to the Asiad.

